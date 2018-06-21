English
 Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Yashika Anand Makes A Revelation, Shariq Calls Aishwarya Dutta Chubby

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Yashika Anand Makes A Revelation, Shariq Calls Aishwarya Dutta Chubby

Written By:
    The Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 kicked off on Sunday(June 17, 2018) much to the delight of the fans. And, in just a few days, it has become the talk of the town. This season features several interesting contestants and has the potential to be even more gripping than the first one. Young actress Yashika Anand has already become the most 'must-see' star on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 and emerged as the sweetheart of countless young men. There is something about her that kind of stands out.

    Bigg Boss Tamil

    Here is a look at Yashika's antics and other incidents which have kept the fans hooked.

    Yashika's Confession

    While talking to the camera, Yashika said that she has a boyfriend and this created a buzz amongst the fans. She also jokingly added that, unlike the camera, her boyfriend does not keep a watch on her all the time.

    Yashika's 'Advice' For Aishwarya Dutta

    On the same episode, Yashika told Aishwarya Dutta that everyone on the show was merely acting and one should refrain from revealing his or her true feelings on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. She sure is a fast learner!

    Shariq Hasan's Comment On Aishwarya

    During the course of the episode, Shariq said that he finds Aishwarya to be a nice person and added that she is a bit on the chubby side. As expected, this created a buzz amongst the fans and upped the episode's recall value in a big way. It remains to be seen if this is just a passing comment or the beginning of something spicy.

    Fun And Games

    In a fun segment, Yashika danced with Mumtaz on one of her hit numbers and grabbed plenty of eyeballs. As expected, this left the contestants with a smile on their faces and eased the tension. Let us hope that we get treated to many more such segments in the days to come.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 21, 2018, 14:20 [IST]
