 »   »   »  Billa 2 Completes 6 Years, Here's Why The Ajith Kumar Starrer Is A Gem Of A Film

It Showed A Popular Character In New Light

In 2007, Ajith starred in the crime-drama Billa and added a new dimension to his career. In the film, he played the role of don named David Billa and redefined the meaning of swag. His portrayal of the dreaded gangster was so perfect that the fans fell in love with it in no time. In Billa 2, director Chakri Toleti highlighted the early struggles of this character and managed to show David Billa in new light.

An Intense Performance From Ajith

Playing the titular role, Ajith delivered an intense yet restrained performance and proved that he is an actor par excellence. He also managed to do complete justice to the film's caustic dialogues and this added a new dimension to Billa 2.

It Created a Record At The Box Office

Billa 2 opened on a solid note at the Tamil Nadu box office despite receiving mixed reviews. It collected nearly Rs 10 Crore on day 1 and set a new record. Interestingly, it wasn't a festival release.

It Stayed True To Its Genre

Billa 2 was an action-thriller in the truest sense and did not feature any unnecessary sub-plots/ comedy tracks. It relied on action sequences and some captivating storytelling to keep the audience hooked. Enough said!