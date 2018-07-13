 »   »   »  Billa 2 Completes 6 Years, Here's Why The Ajith Kumar Starrer Is A Gem Of A Film

Related Articles
The iconic Ajith Kumar is one of the biggest and most decorated names in the Tamil film industry. Fondly referred to as 'Thala', the star enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his good looks, warm nature and gripping screen presence. Over the years, the actor has starred in quite a few commercially successful films and this has gone a long way in establishing him as the undisputed king of the box office. Now, Ajith is in the news for an awesome reason.
As it so happens, his much-loved Billa 2 hit the screens on this very day six years ago. Directed by Chakri Toleti, the film did decent business at the box office and impressed the 'Thala Army'. With Billa 2 mania gripping the movie buffs again, here is a look at why it is a truly special film.
It Showed A Popular Character In New Light
In 2007, Ajith starred in the crime-drama Billa and added a new dimension to his career. In the film, he played the role of don named David Billa and redefined the meaning of swag. His portrayal of the dreaded gangster was so perfect that the fans fell in love with it in no time. In Billa 2, director Chakri Toleti highlighted the early struggles of this character and managed to show David Billa in new light.
An Intense Performance From Ajith
Playing the titular role, Ajith delivered an intense yet restrained performance and proved that he is an actor par excellence. He also managed to do complete justice to the film's caustic dialogues and this added a new dimension to Billa 2.
It Created a Record At The Box Office
Billa 2 opened on a solid note at the Tamil Nadu box office despite receiving mixed reviews. It collected nearly Rs 10 Crore on day 1 and set a new record. Interestingly, it wasn't a festival release.
It Stayed True To Its Genre
Billa 2 was an action-thriller in the truest sense and did not feature any unnecessary sub-plots/ comedy tracks. It relied on action sequences and some captivating storytelling to keep the audience hooked. Enough said!