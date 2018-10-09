 »   »   »  Chekka Chivantha Vaanam 11 Days Box Office Collections: It Becomes Third Highest Grosser Of 2018

The 11-Day WW Gross Is Impressive

The gangster-drama hit the screens on September 27, 2018, and got off to a good start. Nearly 12 days later, it has emerged as a clean hit and is still going strong at the box office. Here is the latest report.

A Hit In Tamil Nadu!

According to a leading website, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam's 11-day gross stands at around Rs 86 Crore. The film has slowed down a bit in the B and C centres. As such, it might not be able to enter the Rs 100-Crore club. However, it has proved to be a successful venture in Tamil Nadu.

A Remarkable Feat!

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has emerged as the third highest grosser in Tamil Nadu for the year 2018. It, however, still has a long way to go in order to catch up with Thaana Serndha Koottam (Rs 93.8 Crore) and Kaala (Rs 155.2 Crore).

The WOM Did The Trick?

The general feeling is that Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is a reasonably well-made film that features a solid storyline and captivating screenplay. The leading men too have received good reviews for their performances. As such, the WOM is quite positive. Needless to say, this has helped the film maintain its hold over the box office.

There's Some Bad News As Well

While the film has done well in Tamil Nadu, it has not done well in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It seems that the decision to release the film alongside Devadas was one of the big reasons for its failure.

The Way Ahead...

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is likely to continue its good run at the box office this week as well and rake in the moolah. However, its run will most definitely come to an end when Vada Chennai hits the screens next week. It is likely to end its run with worldwide collections of around Rs 90 Crore.