 »   »   »  Chekka Chivantha Vaanam 6 Days Box Office Collections: The Film Enters This Elite Club In No Time

It is no secret that 2017 was a rather disappointing year for the maverick film-maker Mani Ratnam. He suffered a major setback when his big release Kaatru Veliyidai opened to an underwhelming response at the box office and failed to live up to the expectations. Even though the film boasted of sincere performances from Karthi and the Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari, it failed to impress a large section of the critics and ended up being a commercial failure.
With the Kaatru Veliyidai debacle behind him, Mani Ratnam is currently in the spotlight because of his latest release Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. The gangster-drama hit the screens on Thursday (September 27, 2018) and opened to a fantastic response at the box office. Thereafter, the film managed to stay strong and rake in the moolah in the following days. Here are the latest figures.
CCV Crosses The 30-Crore Mark
According to the latest reports, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam continued its dream run and raked in Rs 3.63 Crore at the Tamil Nadu box office on Monday (October 1, 2018). This took the film's total collection to Rs 31.78 Crore and helped it cross the Rs 30-crore mark in no time.
Day 6 Collections
While the exact figures for Tuesday (October 2, 2018) are not out yet, the trade buzz is that they are going to be on the higher side, as it was a National holiday.
The WOM Is Positive
The general feeling is that Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is a pretty well-made film that serves as a strong proof of Mani Ratnam's abilities as a storyteller. The leading men (STR, Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi) too seem to have impressed the critics with their performances. As such, the WOM is quite good. And, needless to say, this is going to help in the second week.
The Way Ahead...
The Vijay Sethupathi-Trisha starrer 96 is slated to hit the screens tomorrow (October 4, 2018). It has created a reasonable amount of buzz amongst the fans thanks to its terrific teaser/trailer. As such, it might slow down CCV's run in the theatres to some extent. NOTA, which will hit the screens on Friday (October 5, 2018), too is going to be a cause of worry for Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. However, the film is still likely to remain the top choice of Mani Ratnam's die-hard fans.
