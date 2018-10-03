 »   »   »  Chekka Chivantha Vaanam 6 Days Box Office Collections: The Film Enters This Elite Club In No Time

CCV Crosses The 30-Crore Mark

According to the latest reports, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam continued its dream run and raked in Rs 3.63 Crore at the Tamil Nadu box office on Monday (October 1, 2018). This took the film's total collection to Rs 31.78 Crore and helped it cross the Rs 30-crore mark in no time.

Day 6 Collections

While the exact figures for Tuesday (October 2, 2018) are not out yet, the trade buzz is that they are going to be on the higher side, as it was a National holiday.

The WOM Is Positive

The general feeling is that Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is a pretty well-made film that serves as a strong proof of Mani Ratnam's abilities as a storyteller. The leading men (STR, Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi) too seem to have impressed the critics with their performances. As such, the WOM is quite good. And, needless to say, this is going to help in the second week.

The Way Ahead...

The Vijay Sethupathi-Trisha starrer 96 is slated to hit the screens tomorrow (October 4, 2018). It has created a reasonable amount of buzz amongst the fans thanks to its terrific teaser/trailer. As such, it might slow down CCV's run in the theatres to some extent. NOTA, which will hit the screens on Friday (October 5, 2018), too is going to be a cause of worry for Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. However, the film is still likely to remain the top choice of Mani Ratnam's die-hard fans.