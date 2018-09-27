 »   »   »  Chekka Chivantha Vaanam Movie Review: LIVE Updates From Theatre!

Related Articles
Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, directed by Mani Ratnam, is here to take away all the attention of the audiences. This film, which is a multi-starrer, has the best names of the industry, led by none other than the classy Mani Ratnam and hence, the expectations on this film can't be anything less than huge. With Arvind Swamy, STR, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay, Jyothika, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aishwarya Rajesh, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, etc., playing the lead roles in the movie, the audiences expect nothing less than a well-crafted movie with rock-solid performances.
The first show of the film is expected to begin early in the morning. So, stay tuned with us for the LIVE review of the movie from the theatre.
- Its an early morning show for Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. The film is about to start amidst huge fan fare and the magic is set to be unveiled within short time. The theatre is jam packed and that rightly shows the huge hype surrounding the movie. CCV is all set to begin. #CCV #ChekkaChivanthaVaanam
- The first half of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has umpteen number of Mani Ratnam moments. A little bit more commercial this time. So far, it is indeed a fabulous affair that rides high on the film-maker's vision on a plot, which has everything in to keep the audiences hooked. The backing of solid performances, bgm and classy frames is solid.
- The second half is set to begin. Seeds have been sown in the first half for an impressive latter half with the stage set for a twist. Let us see how it grows
- The second half of the film is more intense, with high on emotions and action as well. Mani Ratnam's pure brilliance in dealing with such situations without going the cliched way once again makes a mark. The climax is indeed something really different from what Tamil cinema has seen so far.
Also, here we take you through some of the interesting facts associated with Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.
Fahadh Faasil Was The First Choice
Initially, reports had surfaced that popular Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil had been roped in to play one of the lead roles in the movie. Later, it was reported that the actor opted out of the movie due to date issues and he was replaced by Arun Vijay.
Arvind Swamy's Eighth Association
Well, Arvind Swamy and Mani Ratnam's association dates back to the year 1992, the year in which Arvind Swamy's debut movie Thalapathi released. Chekka Chivantha Vaanam marks the eighth association of the actor and the director. He has acted in Mani Ratnam movies like Thalapathi, Roja, Bombay, Alaipayuthey, Kadal, etc. He dubbed for Shahrukh Khan's character in the Tamil version of Dil Se.
The First Timers
Interestingly, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam also paves the way for the first association of some of the finest Tamil actors with Mani Ratnam. It is for the first time that actors like STR, Vijay Sethupathi, Aishwarya Rajesh, Arun Vijay, etc., are joining hands with Mani Ratnam.
Jyothika's Second Movie With Mani Ratnam
Jyothika plays one among the leading ladies of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Well, this is the second time that Jyothika is acting in a Mani Ratnam directorial. The talented actress had worked with Mani Ratnam previously in the 2001 movie Dumm Dumm Dumm, which was written and produced by Mani Ratnam.
Yet Again With A Multi-starrer
Mani Ratnam is not new to multi-starrers, but it is after a short break that he is coming up with one such movie. The director's previous multi-starrer was the movie Raavanan, which had hit the theatres in the year 2010.
About The Songs
The songs of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam have already turned out to be huge hits. According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, the songs have been used as a part of the narrative in the background.