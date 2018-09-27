 »   »   »  Chekka Chivantha Vaanam Movie Review: LIVE Updates From Theatre!

Fahadh Faasil Was The First Choice

Initially, reports had surfaced that popular Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil had been roped in to play one of the lead roles in the movie. Later, it was reported that the actor opted out of the movie due to date issues and he was replaced by Arun Vijay.

Arvind Swamy's Eighth Association

Well, Arvind Swamy and Mani Ratnam's association dates back to the year 1992, the year in which Arvind Swamy's debut movie Thalapathi released. Chekka Chivantha Vaanam marks the eighth association of the actor and the director. He has acted in Mani Ratnam movies like Thalapathi, Roja, Bombay, Alaipayuthey, Kadal, etc. He dubbed for Shahrukh Khan's character in the Tamil version of Dil Se.

The First Timers

Interestingly, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam also paves the way for the first association of some of the finest Tamil actors with Mani Ratnam. It is for the first time that actors like STR, Vijay Sethupathi, Aishwarya Rajesh, Arun Vijay, etc., are joining hands with Mani Ratnam.

Jyothika's Second Movie With Mani Ratnam

Jyothika plays one among the leading ladies of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Well, this is the second time that Jyothika is acting in a Mani Ratnam directorial. The talented actress had worked with Mani Ratnam previously in the 2001 movie Dumm Dumm Dumm, which was written and produced by Mani Ratnam.

Yet Again With A Multi-starrer

Mani Ratnam is not new to multi-starrers, but it is after a short break that he is coming up with one such movie. The director's previous multi-starrer was the movie Raavanan, which had hit the theatres in the year 2010.

About The Songs

The songs of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam have already turned out to be huge hits. According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, the songs have been used as a part of the narrative in the background.