 »   »   »  Chekka Chivantha Vaanam: These Candid Pics Of Simbu, Jyothika & Others Are Simply Superb!

Last year, the legendary Mani Ratnam received some bad news when his much-hyped Kaatru Veliyidai opened to a lukewarm response at the box office and failed to live up to the expectations. A romantic-drama, it featured Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead and failed to impress most critics. Now, with Kaatru Veliyidai behind him, Mani Ratnam is back with his latest big-screen outing Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. The multi-starrer is set to hit the screens tomorrow (September 27, 2018) and it has already created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans. With CCV mania almost upon us, here is a look at a few awesome 'Behind The Scene' photos that are bound to make the wait for the film pretty difficult.
Priceless!
In this priceless photo, Simbu and Vijay Sethupathi can be seen bonding like buddies. There is something truly priceless about this snap and it indicates that the two men share a lovely rapport in real life.
Just Chill!
The Chekka Chivantha Vaanam team can be seen unwinding on the shoot location here. We feel that this candid photo is bound to create a reasonable amount of buzz on the social media. It is indeed a treat to see so many stars in one frame.
STR At His Best
TR is arguably one of the hottest young stars in Kollywood today. He looks quite mean and smart in this candid click from the shoot location of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.
What A Beauty!
Here is a lovely photo of Jyothika from the sets of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. In it, she can be seen chatting with Mani Ratnam. The lady is indeed quite a stunner and can still give the younger stars a run for their money.
A Dashing Pair!
STR apparently had a whale of a time while shooting for Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. In his superb pic, he can be seen with his co-star Dayana Erappa. The two look good together and it will be worth watching whether they make a solid on-screen pair or not.