 »   »   »  Chekka Chivantha Vaanam Twitter Review: Here Is What The Fans Feel About The Film

    Last year, the much-loved Mani Ratnam suffered a major setback when his film Kaatru Veliyidai opened to an under-whelming response at the box office and received mixed reviews from the critics. A romantic-drama, it boasted of memorable performances from Aditi Rao Hydari and Karthi. However, this was not enough to save it from being a disappointment. With 2017 in the rear-view, Mani Ratnam is back with his latest big release Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. A crime-drama, it is one of the big releases of the year and it has already created a great deal of buzz amongst the movie buffs, courtesy its awesome trailers.

    Chekka Chivantha Vaanam

    Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is a multi-starrer and features Arvind Swamy, Jyothika and STR in the lead. The film's main cast also features Jyothika and Vijay Sethupathi. Actor Prakash Raj plays a key role in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and his character is likely to be an integeral part of the plot.

    Chekka Chivantha Vaanam hits the screens today (Septemer 27,2018) and its first shows are set to begin. Here is a look at what the fans have to say about the film.

    Mani Ratnam In Top Form

    According to this viewer, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam proves that Mani Ratnam is a master storyteller. The fan further states that STR and Vijay Sethupathi have done a splendid job in the film.

    ARR Shows His Class

    CCAs per this fan, AR Rahman's background score and Vijay Sethupathi's power-packed performances are the biggest highlights of this action-drama. The fan adds than CCV proves Mani Ratnam is the best in the best.

    Old Wine In A New Bottle

    This movie buff states that Chekka Chivantha Vaanam offers nothing fresh, however, it still clicks with the audience because of Mani Ratnam's excellent direction.

    Three Cheers For Arvind Swami

    Arvind Swami too seems to have done a splendid job in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. This tweet indicates that he has completely owned the second half.

