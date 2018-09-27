 »   »   »  Chekka Chivantha Vaanam Twitter Review: Here Is What The Fans Feel About The Film

Last year, the much-loved Mani Ratnam suffered a major setback when his film Kaatru Veliyidai opened to an under-whelming response at the box office and received mixed reviews from the critics. A romantic-drama, it boasted of memorable performances from Aditi Rao Hydari and Karthi. However, this was not enough to save it from being a disappointment. With 2017 in the rear-view, Mani Ratnam is back with his latest big release Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. A crime-drama, it is one of the big releases of the year and it has already created a great deal of buzz amongst the movie buffs, courtesy its awesome trailers.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is a multi-starrer and features Arvind Swamy, Jyothika and STR in the lead. The film's main cast also features Jyothika and Vijay Sethupathi. Actor Prakash Raj plays a key role in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and his character is likely to be an integeral part of the plot.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam hits the screens today (Septemer 27,2018) and its first shows are set to begin. Here is a look at what the fans have to say about the film.