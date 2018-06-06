English
CM Kumaraswamy Says That The Makers Of Rajinikanth's Kaala Should Not Release The Film In Karnataka

    On Tuesday(June 5,2018), the Karnataka High Court asked the State government to provide security to the theatres that would be screening Kaala from June 7, 2018. Shortly thereafter, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy spoke about the situation and made a controversial statement. Speaking in a personal capacity, he said that the producers should refrain from releasing the film in Karnataka 'considering the situation'. However, at the same time, HDK made it clear that his government would follow the High Court's order and ensure that proper security is provided to the theatres/centres screening Kaala.

    "It is the government's duty to respect the high court's orders. However, my personal opinion, as a Kannadiga, in such situation where there is opposition, it is ideal if they will not release the movie. As a government we will take all necessary measures, but if some organisations protest and because of this people don't turn up, under such circumstances, and when they don't allow our movies to be released, I feel they should not release the movie," added Kumaraswamy.

    HDK comments on kaala

    In case you did not know, during a protest meet, Rajini had spoken about the Cauvery and said that the Karnataka government should release the waters of Cauvery. Some groups described it as an 'anti-Karnataka' comment and asked for a ban on Kaala. Thereafter the film's distributor 'voluntarily' decided against releasing it in Karnataka and this added to the worries of the makers.

    On a related note, Kaala is touted to be a crime-drama and has been directed by film-maker Pa Ranjith. In it, Rajini plays the role of a don while Bollywood's Nana Patekar essays the role of his rival. The film's trailer suggests that Kaala will have political undertones and touch upon the rise of the oppressed. The film features Huma Qureshi as the female lead and marks her Kollywood debut. She plays the role of Thalaiva's ex-lover and her chemistry with him is likely to be a highlight of the film.

    So, are you looking forward to Kaala? Will the Karnataka situation affect its prospects? Tell us in the space below.

    Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 10:57 [IST]
