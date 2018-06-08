 »   »   »  Cricketer R Ashwin Takes His 'Kaala' Enthuse To Twitter

Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the few active cricketers on Twitter, streamlining his interests and thoughts regarding heterogeneous topics on a regular basis. Being a Tamilian by birth, his take on the happenings across the nation, especially the State of Tamilnadu, is always perceptible. His latest stand on Kaala, which he conveyed through a tweet, is amusing and oblique to some extent.

Superstar Rajinikanth's statement on the Cauvery water dispute has impaired the release of his political gangster drama 'Kaala' in Karnataka. Due to continuous pressure from the pro-Kannada activists, single screen theatres and multiplexes have refrained themselves from the movie screening. The film has seen its opening in some theatres but the turnout is reported to be poor on the first day.

Rajinikanth had earlier spoken to the media saying he couldn't understand the fury of the protesters in Karnataka since he has only restated the honourable Supreme Court's perspective on the Cauvery river dispute. "Some people are opposing the release of Kaala in Karnataka. I merely talked about the Supreme Court's order on Cauvery and asked Karnataka to ensure it gets implemented. What is wrong in that?", the Superstar had said before the release.

Interestingly, Chennai based off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has also opined on the movie in a rather superficial tone. He posted on his twitter page a statement regarding the release that goes like this - "Soooo Kaala clouds looming large in Chennai today!! Won't need the clouds tomorrow #KaalaFromTom." This tweet had left the readers somewhat confused as his enthusiasm was expressed with a subtle pun.

The word 'Kaala' connotes the colour Black and adducing the same, Ashwin contended that there would be Kaala(black) clouds over Chennai on the day of the movie release. By this, he expressed his eagerness and asserted the terrific response the film would stockpile upon its release. Upheaving his expectations further, the film is receiving tremendous feedback from the audience and steadily establishing its vogue in the country.