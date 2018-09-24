 »   »   »  Dev: The Karthi Starrer Gets Affected By Himachal Floods, Shoot Cancelled

The charming Karthi is arguably one of the most popular and successful stars in the Tamil film industry today. He enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his dashing personality, good looks, sincere performances and simple nature. Now, the star is in the limelight for a disturbing reason. In an unfortunate and shocking development, the shoot of his latest film Dev has been cancelled because of the floods in Himachal Pradesh and the team is stranded in Kulu Manali. Karthi was supposed to join the shoot yesterday (September 24, 2018) and the crew had been working for the past few days.

Commenting on the situation, Karthi said that things went from bad to worse in no time and added that he was stranded in a car for nearly 4-5 hours.

"We actually had to shoot particular scenes in the ambience of rainfalls or snowfalls. Apparently, things were perfect with gentle rains and even the weather forecast didn't have an alarming situation, which was until yesterday. But the situation got worsened with unceasing landslides and floods, where the huge rocks started rolling down the hills and hampering the vehicular traffic and movement. I was stranded inside the car for nearly 4-5 hours and was later insisted to stay in a nearby village for safety purpose. What's more deplorable is that 140 members are being isolated there without any communication at the mountain top," he added.

As per the initial reports, the authorities have indicated that it'll take atleast 28 hours for the roads to be cleared.

On a related note, Dev is touted to be an action-thriller and it is being directed by Rajath Ravishankar. It also features Karthi's Theeran co-star Rakul Preet in the lead.