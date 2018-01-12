 »   »   » Dhanush To Start Shooting Maari 2 Soon!

National award winning actor Dhanush is busy with his most-awaited project Vada Chennai. The multifaceted actor has a clutch of projects in his hand in the coming year. Amongst his most keenly anticipated projects is Maari 2, the shooting of which is expected to commence during the initial weeks of the impending new year.

Reports regarding the reunion of ace music director Yuvan Shankar and Dhanush for Maari 2 has already hogged the headlines. Interestingly, the duo are joining hands after a gap of ten long years. Maari had music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who fell out with Dhanush and it is heard that they are not in good terms anymore.



Maari 2 will be directed by Balaji Mohan, and the sequel will feature the dazzling actress Sai Pallavi as the leading lady. Maari 2 was supposed to commence much earlier but due to Dhanush's multiple commitments, including his directorial project Power Paandi, the film was postponed many times.



Tovino Thomas Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, who is going through a purple patch and whose latest release Mayaanadhi is earning rave reviews, is said to be playing the antagonist in Maari 2. The dashing actor who has worked in films, such as Oru Mexican Aparatha, etc., will be looking to make his big entry into other languages through Maari 2, which will be made as a bilingual movie - in Tamil and Telugu.

Dhanush Turns Director Again National award winning actor Dhanush has always pushed the limits when it comes to exploring newer territories in his exciting film career.

The Mersal Connection If reports are to be believed, the multifaceted Dhanush is gearing up to collaborate with Sri Thenandal Films, who incidentally produced the recent blockbuster Mersal starring Thalapathy Vijay.

Dhanush As A Director Dhanush will be seen not just as an actor, but if the buzz is true, he will don the director's hat as well for this venture.

In A Full-fledged Role Dhanush is expected to be seen in a full-fledged role and it would be really interesting to see him getting fleshed out fully as an actor, when he himself wields the megaphone.

Maiden Foray Dhanush's maiden foray into direction was Pa Paandi, in which he also made a cameo appearance.



Period Film



If the emerging reports are true, the upcoming film is likely to be a period film. Dhanush, who has bagged many awards including the prestigious national award for his scintillating performance in the hugely appreciated movie Aadukalam, will be keen to garner critical and commercial appreciation for this upcoming venture.



More details regarding this project are awaited but it is expected to be a big ticket project which will satisfy Dhanush's fans.



Dhanush is currently busy with many projects and his upcoming movie with the talented director Vetrimaran is eagerly awaited by film buffs.



Titled Vada Chennai, the movie is expected to enhance the credentials of Dhanush as a star and an actor.



Also, his collaboration with ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon for Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta is also keenly awaited.



Dhanush's association with Balaji Mohan for Maari 2 is another mighty project which film lovers are looking forward to.



Dhanush is likely to begin his tryst with his second directorial venture after finishing his acting commitments.





