 »   »   »  Dhruva Natchathiram Teaser: GVM-Vikram Team Promise A Stylish Spy Thriller!

Dhruva Natchathiram is one of the highly anticipated Tamil movies, as it brings together the maverick film-maker Gautham Vasudev Menon and the actor par excellence Vikram. The audiences have been eagerly awaiting for the arrival of the film and now, the makers have sprung a surprise to all of them with the new teaser of the much awaited movie.

The teaser of Dhruva Natchathiram is out in the online circuits now. Gautham Vasudev Menon took to his official social media pages to officially announce the release of the new teaser of the movie. On his Facebook post, he has mentioned that one more schedule of shoot remains to be completed.



Take a look at the Facebook post of Gautham Vasudev Menon and Dhruva Natchathiram teaser here..







The 1 minute 15 seconds long teaser of the film has given a perfect look into the movie and one can expect a stylish spy thriller from Gautham Vasudev Menon-Vikram team. The teaser features some glimpses of the amazing action sequences in the film, which are of high standards.



It also takes us through the other actors like Simran, Parthipan, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Divya Dharshini and others. The teaser also has a long dialogue by a person, who seemingly is the main antagonist of the movie. The punch dialogue By Vikram towards the end of the teaser is sure to make a big impact.



Needless to say, the new teaser has further upped the expectations on this big film.