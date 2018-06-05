English
 »   »   »  Dhruva Natchathiram Teaser: GVM-Vikram Team Promise A Stylish Spy Thriller!

Dhruva Natchathiram Teaser: GVM-Vikram Team Promise A Stylish Spy Thriller!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Dhruva Natchathiram is one of the highly anticipated Tamil movies, as it brings together the maverick film-maker Gautham Vasudev Menon and the actor par excellence Vikram. The audiences have been eagerly awaiting for the arrival of the film and now, the makers have sprung a surprise to all of them with the new teaser of the much awaited movie.

    Dhruva Natchathiram Teaser: GVM-Vikram Team Promise A Stylish Spy Thriller!

    The teaser of Dhruva Natchathiram is out in the online circuits now. Gautham Vasudev Menon took to his official social media pages to officially announce the release of the new teaser of the movie. On his Facebook post, he has mentioned that one more schedule of shoot remains to be completed.

    Take a look at the Facebook post of Gautham Vasudev Menon and Dhruva Natchathiram teaser here..


    The 1 minute 15 seconds long teaser of the film has given a perfect look into the movie and one can expect a stylish spy thriller from Gautham Vasudev Menon-Vikram team. The teaser features some glimpses of the amazing action sequences in the film, which are of high standards.

    It also takes us through the other actors like Simran, Parthipan, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Divya Dharshini and others. The teaser also has a long dialogue by a person, who seemingly is the main antagonist of the movie. The punch dialogue By Vikram towards the end of the teaser is sure to make a big impact.

    Needless to say, the new teaser has further upped the expectations on this big film.

    Read more about: dhruva natchathiram vikram
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 13:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 5, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue