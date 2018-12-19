 »   »   »  Did Dhanush Come Late To The Maari 2 Press Meet For This Shocking Reason?

The charming Dhanush is beyond any doubt one of the most popular and talented stars in the Tamil industry today. The National award winning powerhouse enjoys a strong fan following because his versatility as a performer and electrifying screen presence. Over the years, 'D' has acted in several well-received films and this established him as a synonym for success. Now, the star is in the news for a surprising reason.

As it so happens, Dhanush came quite late for the recently held Maari 2 press meet and this left everyone is a state of shock. According to the popular Youtube channel Valai Pechu , the actor might have done this deliberately in order to avoid the Q And A session with the media.

The buzz is that Dhanush is in someway responsible for the rift in the TFPC and the situation is far from ideal. Apparently, he wanted to avoid any potential questions about the controversy. This is a developing situation. And it will be worth watching what happens next.

On a related note, Maari 2 is a gangster-comedy and it features Dhanush in the role of a don. A sequel to the 2015 hit Maari, the Balaji Mohan directorial also has Sai Pallavi and Varu Sarathkumar in the lead. The Mollywood actor Tovino is playing the villain in Maari 2.

