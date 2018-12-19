English
 »   »   »  Did Dhanush Come Late To The Maari 2 Press Meet For This Shocking Reason?

Did Dhanush Come Late To The Maari 2 Press Meet For This Shocking Reason?

By Staff
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The charming Dhanush is beyond any doubt one of the most popular and talented stars in the Tamil industry today. The National award winning powerhouse enjoys a strong fan following because his versatility as a performer and electrifying screen presence. Over the years, 'D' has acted in several well-received films and this established him as a synonym for success. Now, the star is in the news for a surprising reason.

    As it so happens, Dhanush came quite late for the recently held Maari 2 press meet and this left everyone is a state of shock. According to the popular Youtube channel Valai Pechu , the actor might have done this deliberately in order to avoid the Q And A session with the media.

    Dhanush

    The buzz is that Dhanush is in someway responsible for the rift in the TFPC and the situation is far from ideal. Apparently, he wanted to avoid any potential questions about the controversy. This is a developing situation. And it will be worth watching what happens next.

    On a related note, Maari 2 is a gangster-comedy and it features Dhanush in the role of a don. A sequel to the 2015 hit Maari, the Balaji Mohan directorial also has Sai Pallavi and Varu Sarathkumar in the lead. The Mollywood actor Tovino is playing the villain in Maari 2.

    Most Read: Maari 2 Trailer: Dhanush Is All Set To Offer A Grand Entertainer!

    Read more about: maari 2 dhanush
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 16:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue