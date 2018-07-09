 »   »   »  Did Mr Chandramouli Overtake Tik Tik Tik At The Box Office?

Mr. Chandramouli

According to the tweet sent out by Sreedhar Pillai, Mr, Chandramouli reigned at the top spot at the Chennai box office in the past weekend. Mr. Chandramouli features Karthik and Gautham Karthik in the lead roles and the movie has been tagged as a pretty good entertainer by the common audiences.

Tik Tik Tik

Tik Tik Tik, the Jayam Ravi starrer, which had hit the theatres on June 22, 2018 is sitting pretty at the second spot. The first ever space movie of Indian cinema has gained the love of the audiences despite the critics giving mixed reviews for the movie.

Sanju

Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role has already emerged as a big blockbuster at the global box office. The film has been pushed to the third spot with the arrival of the new release.

Others In The Top 5 List

Here is the tweet sent out by Sreedhar Pillai. Hollywood movie Increadibles 4 has garnered the love of the kids and the family audiences and the movie is at the fourth spot. On the other hand, the Sasikumar starrer Asuravadham has been placed at the fifth spot.