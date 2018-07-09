English
Did Mr Chandramouli Overtake Tik Tik Tik At The Box Office?

    Well, these are promising times for the Tamil film industry with each week having something or the other to offer for the audiences in the form of movie release. The month of June witnessed the entry of big movies like Kaala and Tik Tik Tik. At the same time, the last week of June had paved for the entry of two Tamil movies. Meanwhile, the month of July has also opened on a good note with the much awaited film Mr Chandramouli making it to the theatres on the very first week. Has Mr. Chandramouli overtaken Tik Tik Tik? Popular writer and clumnist Sreedhar Pillai had sent out a tweet regarding the top 5 movies at the Chennai box office in the past weekend.

    Mr. Chandramouli

    According to the tweet sent out by Sreedhar Pillai, Mr, Chandramouli reigned at the top spot at the Chennai box office in the past weekend. Mr. Chandramouli features Karthik and Gautham Karthik in the lead roles and the movie has been tagged as a pretty good entertainer by the common audiences.

    Tik Tik Tik

    Tik Tik Tik, the Jayam Ravi starrer, which had hit the theatres on June 22, 2018 is sitting pretty at the second spot. The first ever space movie of Indian cinema has gained the love of the audiences despite the critics giving mixed reviews for the movie.

    Sanju

    Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role has already emerged as a big blockbuster at the global box office. The film has been pushed to the third spot with the arrival of the new release.

    Others In The Top 5 List

    Here is the tweet sent out by Sreedhar Pillai. Hollywood movie Increadibles 4 has garnered the love of the kids and the family audiences and the movie is at the fourth spot. On the other hand, the Sasikumar starrer Asuravadham has been placed at the fifth spot.

    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 17:46 [IST]
