 »   »   »  Did Samantha Akkineni Take A Dig At Siddharth With Her 'Personal Crisis' Remark?

The charming Samantha Akkineni is one of the busiest and most popular names in Tollywood today. The bubbly beauty enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her good looks and warm nature. Moreover, she is pretty active on the social media and that has made her bond with fans even stronger.

Now, she is in the news for a shocking reason. As it so happens, during a recent interview with a Telugu daily, Samantha made an unexpected remark about her personal life and this created a buzz amongst the movie buffs.

Comparing her life to that of yesteryear actress Savitri, the Mersal actress said that just like the late superstar, she too had once faced a 'personal crisis'. However, at the same time, Samantha made it clear that was able to get out of the unpleasant situation and find a 'gem' like Naga Chaitanya.

"Even I would have fallen into such crisis in personal life like a Savitri. But thankfully I've realised it in the beginning and walked out of it. And then I'm blessed to have a person like Naga Chaitanya in my life. He's a gem of everything," she added.

While the lovely lady did not take any names, fans are of the opinion that she was taking a dig at Tamil actor Siddharth. Sam and the Aval actor were once rumoured to be in a relationship and this had created a buzz in the film world. However, after dating for a couple of years, they parted ways much to the disappointment of their fans.

Regardless of the intentions behind her comments, the fact remains that Samantha is now a happily married person who is enjoying life to the fullest. Her pics with Chay often go viral and give us couple goals.

On the work front, she was last seen in Mahanati which featured her in the role of a journalist and became a hit at the box office. At present, she has a host of films in her kitty. Some of the major ones are the Tamil/Telugu remake of U Turn, Super Deluxe and Seema Raja.