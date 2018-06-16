 »   »   »  Filmfare Awards South 2018(Tamil): Here’s The Winners’ List

Related Articles
The year 2017 was a rather good one for Tamil cinema. On one hand, highly ambitious films like Vivegam and Mersal did reasonably well at the box office much to the delight of the masses. On the other hand, the relatively low-budget drama Aramm too managed to find an audience.
The year also saw established stars like Vijay and Ajith Kumar continue their dominance at the Box Office. However, at the same time, 2017 also proved to the year in which a powerhouse performer like Vijay Sethupathi finally got his due.
With 2017 in the rear-view, it is time to honour the best performers of the year.
The Filmfare Awards South 2018 will be held today(June 16, 2018). And, needless to say, the award ceremony is going to serve as the ideal platform to honour the best of the best. The names of the winners will be revealed soon. Stay tuned for the latest and hottest updates
