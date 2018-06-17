 »   »   »  Filmfare Awards South 2018(Tamil): Here’s The Winners’ List

The year 2017 was a rather good one for Tamil cinema. On one hand, highly ambitious films like Vivegam and Mersal did reasonably well at the box office much to the delight of the masses. On the other hand, the relatively low-budget drama Aramm too, managed to find an audience.

The year also saw established stars like Vijay and Ajith Kumar continue their dominance at the box office. However, at the same time, 2017 also proved to the year in which a powerhouse performer like Vijay Sethupathi finally got his due.

The Filmfare Awards South 2018 were held on June 16. And, needless to say, the award ceremony served as the ideal platform to honour the top achievers of 2017. When all was said and done, the cream of industry walked away with the spoils.

Best Film- Aramm The hard-hitting Aramm was adjudged the ‘Best Film' and this created a buzz amongst the fans. It has been directed by Gopi Nainar and featured Nayanthara in the lead. Best Director- Pushkar-Gayathri(Vikram Vedha) Pushkar-Gayathri bagged the award for their sleeper hit Vikram Vedha which features Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Best Actor In A Leading Role- Vijay Sethupathi(Vikram Vedha) Vijay Sethupathi's effortless portrayal of a gangster in Vikram Vedha helped him bag the ‘Best Actor' award and add a new dimension to his career. Best Actor In A Leading Role- Nayanthara(Aramm) Nayanthara bagged the award for her portrayal of a collector in the hard-hitting Aramm. The film was helmed by Gopi Nainar and revolved around the problem of water scarcity. Critics’ Award For Best Actress- Aditi Balan(Aruvi) Newcomer Aditi Balan bagged this award for her memorable role in the sleeper hit Aruvi. Critics’ Award For Best Actor- Karthi(Theeran Adhigaram Ondru)/ R Madhavan (Vikram Vedha) Both Madhavan and Karthi won the award much to the delight of their respective fans. While Maddy won it for the crime-thriller Vikram Vedha, Karthi earned the award for Theeran Adhigaram Ondru. Best Actor In A Supporting Role- Prasanna(Thiruttu Payale 2) Prasanna was adjudged 'Best Actor In A Supporting Role' for his performance in the erotic-thriller Thiruttu Payale 2 which featured Amala Paul in the lead.