 »   »   »  Forbes India Top 100 Celebrity List 2018: Nayanthara Secures A Position, Beats Kamal Haasan

Nayanthara Secures A Position In Forbes India Celebrity 100 list 2018

The Forbes India Celebrity 100 list for 2018 has been released and it is bound to send Nayan's fans into a state of frenzy. The star has secured the 69th spot on the elite list and proved that she is the boss. Taapsee Pannu, who is best known for her role in Adukalam, too is in the list. However, as she has been more active in Bollywood in the recent year, Nayan can be considered to be the only Tamil actress on the list.

Nayan Beats Kamal Haasan

Interestingly, Nayanthara has bagged a better rank than the veteran actor Kamal Haasan. The Hey Ram star is in the 71st position. Kamal did not have a good 2018 as his big release Vishwaroopam 2 bombed at the box office and failed to impress the critics. This latest development might make the year a worse one for 'Nammavar' fans.

A Good Year For Nayanthara

Nayanthara has had a terrific 2018 so far. She tasted success with films such as CoCo and Imaikkaa Nodigal. Moreover, she managed to impress the fans with her performance in the Balakrishna starrer Jai Saimha which hit the screens during Sankranthi. On the personal front, she grabbed attention because of her relationship with Vignesh Shivn.

A Busy Time For Her

2019 promises to be a good year for Nayanthara. She is likely to start off the year with the rural-drama Viswasam. The film is a Siva directorial and it will see her act opposite Ajith Kumar. Nayan also has Thalapathy 63 and the Tollywood biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in her kitty. We hope that these films help her continue her rise to stardom.