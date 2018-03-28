 »   »   » Gautham Menon & Karthick Naren Involve In A War Of Words!

Related Articles
Karthick Naren, the young film-maker did step into the industry with the movie Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, which emerged as a big success at the box office. The film, which was an unusual thriller garnered the praises of top film-makers, including Gautham Menon.
Later, Karthick Naren announced his second project as Naragasooran, and the project garnered the attention on the very first day itself. It was also revealed that the young film-maker will be joining hands with Gautham Menon for this film as Gautham Menon's Ondraga Banner will be one among the producers of the movie.
Things were moving in the right direction until a few days ago when a war of words spiced up between Gautham Menon and Karthick Naren on Twitter. Read on to know more about this..
|
Karthick Naren’s Tweet..
On March 26, 2018, the young film-maker did send out a message through his official Twitter account. The film-maker wrote that sometimes misplaced trust might kill you. He also added that the last thing that one would want to see is his/her passion getting butchered from all directions.
|
When Gautham Menon Shared A Video...
Yesterday (March 27, 2018), Gautham Menon took to his official Twitter account to share a short video titled as Dear CSK. While praising the efforts of the team, Gautham Menon took an indirect jibe at the message which Karthick Naren had send out a day ago.
|
Karthick Naren's Reply Tweet..
Well, the war of the words became open when Karthick Naren came up with a reply to the above tweet sent out by Gautham Menon. The young film-maker wrote that he had the pair to trust and collaborate with Gautham Menon even after many advised him against it. He also added that the team was treated like a trash in return. He asked the film-maker not to do this to any other young director.
What's The Status Of Naragasooran?
Well, there is no clear idea about the real issue. The audiences have been eagerly waiting for Naragasooran, which features Arvind Swamy, Indrajith, Sundeep Kishan, Shriya Saran in the lead roles. The shoot of the film has already been completed.