 »   »   » Gautham Menon & Karthick Naren Involve In A War Of Words!

Sometimes a misplaced trust may kill you. People should think twice before taking it for a ride. The last thing you want to see is your passion getting butchered from all the directions for a mistake you did not commit. Threshold! — Karthick Naren (@karthicknaren_M) March 26, 2018

Karthick Naren’s Tweet..

On March 26, 2018, the young film-maker did send out a message through his official Twitter account. The film-maker wrote that sometimes misplaced trust might kill you. He also added that the last thing that one would want to see is his/her passion getting butchered from all directions.

While some young filmmakers whine about their passion getting butchered instead of growing a pair, here’s a young team that makes an interesting short about girls,women, cricket, CSK and liberation.What a https://t.co/dseipSKVrF very nicely done! — Gauthamvasudevmenon (@menongautham) March 27, 2018

When Gautham Menon Shared A Video...

Yesterday (March 27, 2018), Gautham Menon took to his official Twitter account to share a short video titled as Dear CSK. While praising the efforts of the team, Gautham Menon took an indirect jibe at the message which Karthick Naren had send out a day ago.

While everybody advised against it I had the pair to trust you & collaborate sir. In return we were treated like trash & made to invest on our own. I think its better to whine & confront instead of running away. Please don't do this to any other young filmmaker sir. It hurts! https://t.co/05b4v7eSXg — Karthick Naren (@karthicknaren_M) March 27, 2018

Karthick Naren's Reply Tweet..

Well, the war of the words became open when Karthick Naren came up with a reply to the above tweet sent out by Gautham Menon. The young film-maker wrote that he had the pair to trust and collaborate with Gautham Menon even after many advised him against it. He also added that the team was treated like a trash in return. He asked the film-maker not to do this to any other young director.

What's The Status Of Naragasooran?

Well, there is no clear idea about the real issue. The audiences have been eagerly waiting for Naragasooran, which features Arvind Swamy, Indrajith, Sundeep Kishan, Shriya Saran in the lead roles. The shoot of the film has already been completed.