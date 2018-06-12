 »   »   »  Gautham Vasudev Menon And Suriya Likely To Team Up Soon

The much-loved Gautham Vasudev Menon is one of the most popular film-makers in Kollywood and has mastered the art of coming up with compelling films. Now, he is in the limelight for an awesome reason.

As it so happens, during a recent interview, GVM said that he might collaborate with actor Suriya in 2019. The Yennai Arindhaal director also revealed that Suriya is excited about the film and has asked him to develop the story. Menon and Suriya have previously collaborated for popular films like Kaakha Kaakha and Vaaranam Aayiram. As such, this latest development is bound to create a buzz amongst the movie buffs.

Interestingly, this is a busy time for Suriya and Menon. The actor is currently shooting for NGK which is a Selvaraghavan directorial and also features Sai Pallavi in the lead. It is gangster-drama and likely to hit screens on November 7, 2014. NGK also has Rakul Preet and Jagapathy Babu in key roles.

As far as Menon is concerned, he has two films in his kitty-Naragasooran and Dhruva Natchathiram. Naragasooran is an adventure-thriller and has been lying in the cans for some time. It features Arvind Swami, Shriya Saran, Sundeep Kishan and Indrajith in the lead. The film has been directed by young director Karthick Naren and produced by Menon.

Dhruva Natchathiram is a spy-thriller and has been directed by Menon himself. It features Vikram, Ritu Varma, and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead. The Kaaka Muttai lady will be seen in a traditional avatar in the film and her look has created a buzz amongst the movie buffs. The official trailer of Dhruva Natchathiram was released a few days ago and indicated that the film will be a compelling watch.

So, are you excited about Gautham Vasudev Menon and Suriya teaming up again? Will the two be able create magic with their film? Tell us what you think in the space below.