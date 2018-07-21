 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Bharath: Three Films Of The Actor From Three Different Genres Are On The Way

Bharath, who entered the Tamil film industry, with the trendsetting movie Boys, is celebrating his birthday today (July 21). Bharath, is undoubtedly an acting talent to reckon with and he proved that straight away with some powerful performances in movies like Kaadhal, Veyil, Pattiyal and more. He is capable of doing films of different genres and over the years, he has emerged as a highly versatile actor. His terrific performance in the film Kadugu, as a character with slight negative shades proved that, any role would suit this fine actor.

Well, the actor has something special to offer with as many as 3 major releases in the pipeline.

Kaalidas

Kaalidas is indeed a promising project and the actor, for the first time, will be seen donning the Khakee avatar. The posters of the film have looked promising and Bharath fits in perfectly to the Khakee uniform. We definitely can expect for a fine entertainer from him

Simba

Simba's trailer, which had hit the online circuits in the last year, had looked promising. The movie has been tagged as a stoner movie and the plot and the settings did look refreshing and experimentative at the same time. This is yet another film of Bharath, which is in the pipeline for a release.

Pottu

Pottu is a long awaited film and Bharath will be seen essaying an important role in this horror flick. The trailer and the teaser of the film had showed Bharath in different get-ups and we could expect yet another versatile performance from this talented actor.