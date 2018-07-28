 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Dhanush: These 5 Films Prove That He Is A Gem of An Actor!

Polladhavan

Featuring Dhanush and Ramya in the lead, Polladhavan was directed by Vetrimaaran and did pretty well at the box office. Released in 2007, the film boasted of a gripping plot and this helped it receive rave reviews from all corners.

Yaaradi Nee Mohini

One of the highest grossing films of 2008, Yaaradi Nee Mohini was directed by ace film-maker Selvaraghavan and it created a buzz amongst the movie buffs courtesy Dhanush's crackling chemistry with ‘Lady Superstar' Nayanthara. A romantic-drama, it also featured Raghuvaran in the lead and was the last major film of his career.

Aadukulam

A Vetrimaaran directorial, Aadukulam hit the screens in 2011 and is regarded as one of the finest films of Dhanush's career. An intense gangster-drama, it was set against the backdrop of cock-fighting and did well at the box office. In it, Dhanush delivered a very realistic performance and ended up winning the National award for ‘Best Actor'. Aadukulam also featured Taapsee Pannu and Kannada actor Kishore in the lead.

Maryan

Based on a real-life tragedy, Maryan boasted of a hard-hitting plot and featured a mesmerising performance from Dhanush. The actor essayed the role of a fisherman and grabbed plenty of attention because of his on-screen intensity and crackling chemistry with Parvathy. Directed by Bharat Bala, the film received rave reviews and did decent business at the box office.

VIP

An entertaining comedy-drama, VIP featured Dhanush in the role of an unemployed graduate and helped him showcase his acting skills to the fullest. Directed by Velraj, it received rave reviews upon release and ended up becoming a cult film. Also featuring Amala Paul in the lead, it was later remade in Kannada as Brihaspathi with Manoranjan Ravichandran in the lead.