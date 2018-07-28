English
 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Dhanush: These 5 Films Prove That He Is A Gem of An Actor!

Happy Birthday Dhanush: These 5 Films Prove That He Is A Gem of An Actor!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    There's no denying that Dhanush is one of the most popular and charismatic stars in the Tamil industry. The National award winner is held is held in high regard thanks to his humble nature, versatility as an actor and charming screen presence.

    dhanush

    Over the years, Dhanush has starred in several critically-acclaimed films and this established him as a synonym for success. Today(July 28, 2018), as Dhanush turns a year, we take a look at his finest movies and celebrate his contribution to Kollywood.

    Polladhavan

    Featuring Dhanush and Ramya in the lead, Polladhavan was directed by Vetrimaaran and did pretty well at the box office. Released in 2007, the film boasted of a gripping plot and this helped it receive rave reviews from all corners.

    Yaaradi Nee Mohini

    One of the highest grossing films of 2008, Yaaradi Nee Mohini was directed by ace film-maker Selvaraghavan and it created a buzz amongst the movie buffs courtesy Dhanush's crackling chemistry with ‘Lady Superstar' Nayanthara. A romantic-drama, it also featured Raghuvaran in the lead and was the last major film of his career.

    Aadukulam

    A Vetrimaaran directorial, Aadukulam hit the screens in 2011 and is regarded as one of the finest films of Dhanush's career. An intense gangster-drama, it was set against the backdrop of cock-fighting and did well at the box office. In it, Dhanush delivered a very realistic performance and ended up winning the National award for ‘Best Actor'. Aadukulam also featured Taapsee Pannu and Kannada actor Kishore in the lead.

    Maryan

    Based on a real-life tragedy, Maryan boasted of a hard-hitting plot and featured a mesmerising performance from Dhanush. The actor essayed the role of a fisherman and grabbed plenty of attention because of his on-screen intensity and crackling chemistry with Parvathy. Directed by Bharat Bala, the film received rave reviews and did decent business at the box office.

    VIP

    An entertaining comedy-drama, VIP featured Dhanush in the role of an unemployed graduate and helped him showcase his acting skills to the fullest. Directed by Velraj, it received rave reviews upon release and ended up becoming a cult film. Also featuring Amala Paul in the lead, it was later remade in Kannada as Brihaspathi with Manoranjan Ravichandran in the lead.

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue