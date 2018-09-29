 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Khushbu Sundar: Stars Wish The Talented Actress On Her Special Day

The charming and beautiful Khushbu Sundar is arguably one of the biggest and popular actresses in Tamil cinema today. A veteran in her own right, the lady enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her sincere performances, good looks, charming personality, bold nature and tendency to live life on her own terms. Over the years, she has starred in several popular films and this has established her as a force to be reckoned with.

Today(September 29, 2018) is a special day for Khushbu as it is her birthday. And, on this special day, several stars took to Twitter to wish her the very best for the year ahead. Here are the top tweets.

Happiest birthday @khushsundar Ma’m . Thank you for being so inspiring always...☺️wishing you more happiness and luck . Lots of love 💟✨ — Hansika (@ihansika) September 29, 2018

@khushsundar My dear sister, on your special day I‘d like to wish you an exciting life, full of great discoveries, success, peace and joyful surprises! #HBDKhushbuSundar pic.twitter.com/GNIWiySI5L — vichu viswanath (@vichuviswanath) September 29, 2018

Khushbu was born on September 29, 1970 in Mumbai. She began her film career as a child actor with the Hindi film The Burning Train. In 1986, she made her South cinema debut with Kaliyuga Pandavulu. Thereafter, she went on to act in several popular films and this helped her become an inseparable part of the South film fraternity.

Some of her most popular films are Chinna Thambi, Kolangal and Guru Sishyulu to name a few. During her peak, she was considered to be an icon and some fans had even built a temple in her honour.

In 2010, Khushbu joined DMK and added a new dimension to her career. A few years later, she left Karunanidhi's party and joined The Indian National Congress. She currently serves as a spokesperson of the 'Grand Old Party'.

We wish Khushbu a happy birthday and hope that she has a terrific year ahead.