 Happy Birthday Khushbu Sundar: Stars Wish The Talented Actress On Her Special Day

Happy Birthday Khushbu Sundar: Stars Wish The Talented Actress On Her Special Day

By
    The charming and beautiful Khushbu Sundar is arguably one of the biggest and popular actresses in Tamil cinema today. A veteran in her own right, the lady enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her sincere performances, good looks, charming personality, bold nature and tendency to live life on her own terms. Over the years, she has starred in several popular films and this has established her as a force to be reckoned with.

    Khushbu

    Today(September 29, 2018) is a special day for Khushbu as it is her birthday. And, on this special day, several stars took to Twitter to wish her the very best for the year ahead. Here are the top tweets.

    Khushbu was born on September 29, 1970 in Mumbai. She began her film career as a child actor with the Hindi film The Burning Train. In 1986, she made her South cinema debut with Kaliyuga Pandavulu. Thereafter, she went on to act in several popular films and this helped her become an inseparable part of the South film fraternity. 

    Some of her most popular films are Chinna Thambi, Kolangal and Guru Sishyulu to name a few. During her peak, she was considered to be an icon and some fans had even built a temple in her honour.

    In 2010, Khushbu joined DMK and added a new dimension to her career. A few years later, she left Karunanidhi's party and joined The Indian National Congress. She currently serves as a spokesperson of the 'Grand Old Party'.

    We wish Khushbu a happy birthday and hope that she has a terrific year ahead.

