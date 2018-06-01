 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Madhavan: Here's Why Maddy Is An Inspiration For His Fans

The shy and charming Madhavan is arguably one of the most underrated performers in the Tamil film industry today. Fondly referred to as 'Maddy', the star is regarded as the darling of countless young girls thanks to his chocolate boy looks, sincere performances and good sense of humour.

A seasoned performer in his own right, he enjoys a pan-India fan following and is one of the few stars who has made a name for himself in Kollywood as well as Bollywood. Today, as Madhavan turns a year older, here is a look at why Madhavan is an inspiration for his fans.

Madhavan Is Versatility Personified

Madhavan is one of the few actors who can carry off romantic as well as intense roles with equal ease. He has played romantic roles in films such as Minnale and redefined the very tenets of on-screen romance. Similarly, the star has done full justice to intense characters in films such as Vikram Vedha and Irudhi Suttru and left fans spellbound. In fact, some fans feel that his versatility is his biggest asset.

His Real-life Love Story Is As Sweet As Sugar

Before entering the film world, Madhavan used to conduct public speaking classes all over India. And, during one such class, he met his future wife Sarita. She was his student and once took him out for a 'thank you' dinner. Within no time, love blossomed and the rest is history. While talking about his first date, he had said that he viewed it as an 'opportunity' that he could not say 'no' to.

Madhavan Is Still Open To Exploring New Avenues

Madhavan is clearly someone who does not believe in resting on his laurels. He will soon be entering the Telugu film industry with Savyasachi and adding a new dimension to his career. The film is a thriller and also features Naga Chaitanya in the lead. It will be worth watching if he is able to conquer Tollywood as well.

He Has Worked With The Best

Madhavan is someone who has worked with some of the top film-makers of Indian cinema - right from Mani Ratnam to Gautham Vasudev Menon - and emerged as one of their favourite stars. He has also shared screen space with the likes of Kamal Haasan and proved that he can hold his own against the best in the business. Isn't that impressive?

We wish Madhavan a happy birthday and hope he has a good year. Stay blessed!