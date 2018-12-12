 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Here’s Why The Superstar Is Unbeatable And Irreplaceable

A Self-made Superstar

Rajinikanth is a self-made man in the truest sense of the word. He does not come from a film background and never really got a grand launch. He made his Kollywood debut with a supporting role in the 1975 release Apoorva Raagangal and made the most out of the opportunity. Thereafter, he became a force to be reckoned with thanks to his talent alone.

A Great Guide And Dad

Some time ago, Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya had revealed that the star had once advised her to follow the ‘this too shall pass' philosophy in life and not get too worried.

"It's (the advice) from my dad (Rajinikanth) and he always tells this to everybody, ‘This too shall pass'. It's the best life lesson for anybody. Do not hold on to anything too much, whether it's happiness or sorrow,"she had told a website.

The valuable advice clearly proves that Rajinikanth is wise person and a great guide.

His Sense Of Humour Is Classy

During the audio launch of Robot(Hindi version of Enthiran), Rajinikanth had joked about his age and also thanked Aishwarya Rai for agreeing to act opposite a man his age. He had also pulled her leg in the classiest way possible when she forgot to thank him in her speech. In doing so, he had proved that he has a good sense of humour.

He Has Evolved With Tamil Cinema

Rajini has been a part of the Tamil film industry for over four decades. During this time, he has managed to accomplish the rare feat of acting in four different formats. He has worked in Black and White, Colour, Motion Capture( Kochadaiiyaan) and 3D(2.0). This proves that he his influence on cinema spans across generations.