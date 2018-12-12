 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Kamal Haasan, Dhanush & Others Wish The Superstar On The Special Day!

Kamla Haasan

Kamal Haasan took to his social media pages to wish his dear friend on the special day. He sent out a tweet written in Tamil, in which he has wished his dear friend on the big day and has also mentioned that that their friendship will continue forever.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has also sent out a special message to Rajinikanth on the day of his birthday. His tweet is read as "Happy birthday Rajni .. Dec 12 th .. friend colleague and a sensation ever !" (sic). He has also sent out a few old pictures featuring himself and Rajinikanth.

Mohanlal

Mollywood superstar Mohanlal too has wished Rajinikanth on the big day. The much loved actor has also sent out a picture featuring himself and Rajinikanth, taken during the 80's reunion. His tweet is read as"Happy Birthday Dear @rajinikanth #HBDSuperStarRajinikanth" - (sic)

Dhanush

Dhanush too sent out a very special message to Rajinikanth on the big day. His tweet is read as "Happy birthday my #thalaiva ... The most beautiful human being I have met in my life. This first bench fan's humble wishes to the unexplainable phenomenon this country has ever seen. Love you thalaiva ♥️ ♥️ ♥️ #superstar " the only one" - (sic)

Mahesh Babu

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu too wished the India's biggest superstar on his birthday. He wrote a message that is read as " Here's wishing the man who's been an inspiration for generations, @rajinikanth sir, a very happy birthday!!! Wish you good health & happiness always! #HBDSuperStarRajinikanth" -(sic)

Aishwarya Rajesh

Popular actress Aishwarya Rajesh has also wished superstar on the big day. She has mentioned that the superstar has always been an inspiration to her. The tweet is read as "#HappyBirthdaySuperstar @rajinikanth sir ... always ur an inspiration sir ..." - (sic)

Shankar

Top film-maker Shankar too has sent out a special message on the big day. He has sent out a birthday special poster of 2.0 on behalf of the entire team of 2.0.