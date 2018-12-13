English
Happy Birthday Regina Cassandra: Rakul Preet Singh Wishes Her Good Friend On The Special Day!

By
    Regina Cassandra is undoubtedly one of the most talented young actresses of the South Indian film industry. Apart from Tamil movies, the actress has established a place for her own in the Telugu film industry as well. The much loved actress is celebrating her birthday today (December 13) and fans have come out with wishes for the actress.

    

    At the same time, fellow celebrities have also wished Regina Cassandra on the special day. Popular actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is a good friend of Regina Cassandra, did send out her special wishes for the birthday giral.

    The Facebook post of Rakul Preet Singh is read as "Happppppy bdayyyyy you awesome girl #ReginaCassandra ❤️ wishing you a year full of all things as sweet as chocolate, lots of love, joy, laughter, happiness ! Keep smiling 😘😘 love u." - (sic). She has also sent out a picture featuring herself and Regina Cassandra.

    

    On the work front, Regina Cassandra has a good number of movies in the pipeline. She will be seen playing the role of the leading lady in the upcoming release Silukuvarupatti Singam, starring Vihsnu Vishal in the lead role. She will also be seen playing one among the lead roles in the upcoming movie Party, directed by Venkat Prabhu.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 16:51 [IST]
