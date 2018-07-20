 »   »   »  Happy Birthday S J Surya: Revisting The Directorial Ventures Of The All-Rounder!

Vaalee

Vaalee marked Sj Surya's debut as a film-maker and the movie is widely regarded as one of the best thrillers of the Tamil cinema. The unique making style adopted by SJ Surya made the film a compelling watch along with Ajith's performance in dual roles, which was nothing less than phenomenal. Vaalee enjoys a cult fan following even now and is sure to give a thrilling experience even after multiple viewing.

Kushi

Kushi is an ageless film and such was the treatment of SJ Surya, the film-maker. Back in those days, there were a lot of movies based on college life but Kushi stood apart from them all and etched a place of its own. The movie was a wonderfully woven love story, which in turn was a feel-good entertainer as weel. Needless to say, Vijay and Jyothika were in top form in the movie.

New

New, which was the third directorial venture of SJ Surya in Tamil also marked his entry as a lead actor. The film had its own share of controversies associated with it but the film was indeed a fresh attempt since such a fantasy concept was completely new in Tamil cinema. Apart from the directorial skills, SJ Surya impressed as an actor as well.

Anbe Aaruyire

Anbe Aaruyire, directed by SJ Surya again featured him as the lead actor and it was indeed labelled as an indirect sequel to Khushi, since the film also dealt with the ego clashes between couples. The movie met with mixed reviews upon the release but it went on to enjoy a decent commercial success.

Isai

Isai marked SJ Surya's return to the director's seat in Tamil cinema and that too after a gap of close to a decade. Once again, SJ Surya impressed with a fresh storyline and packaging, which in turn gave a deft psychological thriller. In fact, the film had music as its strong background and it was none other than director himself who put the music director's hat as well.