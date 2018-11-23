English
Harish Uthaman Ties The Knot With Amritha Kalyanpur; Inside Pics Out!

    The charming and handsome Harish Uthaman is arguably a popular name in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. The charismatic baddie enjoys a strong fan following courtesy his good looks, gripping screen presence and humble nature. During his highly eventful career, Harish has acted in quite a few big films and carved a niche for himself. Moreover, he has acted alongside some of the biggest names in the industry and this has worked wonders for him. Now, the actor is in the limelight for the sweetest reason possible.

    As it so happens, Harish got married recently and a few photos of the wedding ceremony are going viral now. In them, the Bairavaa star can be seen in a traditional getup as he walks down the aisle.

    Harish Uthaman

    Apparently, Harish and his fiancee Amritha tied the Guruvayur Krishna Temple in Kerala and began a new chapter in life. The wedding was a low-key affair and it was attended by the couple's near and dear ones

    On the work front, Harish was last seen in the action-drama Naa Peru Surya which hit the screens earlier this year and bombed at the box office. At present, he has the Tamil Champion and the Kannada biggie Rustum in his kitty. He will be seen alonside Shivarajkumar in Rustum.

