 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: A Steamy Lip-lock Sets The Screen On Fire

Last year, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Tamil became the talk of the town thanks to its wild twists and 'unscripted' content. Now, nearly a year later, the show has become a craze again. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 kicked off on Sunday (June 17, 2018) much to the delight of the fans. And, in just a few days, it is clear that the second season is going to be more dramatic than the first instalment. The show features a host of interesting participants including Dhadi Bhalajie and his estranged wife Nithya. While many expected the two to fight with each other from day 1, that did not happen.

However, a lot of other spicy things have happened on the show so far. To begin with, recently the outspoken Yashika told the camera that she has a boyfriend. This created a buzz amongst the fans and left countless young guys heartbroken.

Thereafter, in an unexpected development, the Punjabi girl and Aishwarya Dutta were seen discussing a shocking topic on the show. They claimed that they are being made to feel like 'outsiders' as they are not native speakers of Tamil. The ladies also added that the housemates are not appreciating them for trying to speak Tamil.

Similarly, in a different episode, Nithya and Mumtaz got into a heated argument over the issues faced by the cooking team.

Now, it seems that the action in the Bigg Boss house is set to reach new heights. In the latest promo, the contestants can be seen bringing out their wild side and having some fun. In fact, it would not be wrong to say that they are seen behaving like children. The highlight of the promo is a lip-lock between two female contestants.

The faces of the ladies are not visible but their actions are. We are sure that the kiss will create quite a buzz amongst the audience and set the screen of fire. It will be interesting to see, who the ladies in question are. With this incident, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 has entered Virgin territory and proved that it is the most controversial show on TV.