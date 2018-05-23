 »   »   » Huma Qureshi To Play Superstar Rajinikanth's Love Interest In Kaala

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi will soon be making her Kollywood debut with the eagerly-awaited Kaala. And, needless to say, fans are keen to know more about her role in the film. Previously, it was reported that she would be playing a character named Zareena in the Rajinikanth starrer and now some more details have been revealed about her character.

According to a report carried by Times of India, Huma will be playing the role of a 45-year-old old who falls in love with Rajini's character. The report further states that the scenes featuring her and 'Thalaiva' have come out well and will be one of the biggest highlights of Kaala.

Interestingly, actress Eswari Rao will be playing Rajini's wife in Kaala. As such, it seems that the film is going to feature a love triangle. Kaala also features Bollywood star Nana Patekar in a key role and is the second Tamil film of his career. The actor will be playing the role of a politician in Kaala and is likely to have several intense scenes with Rajinikanth.

Kaala marks Rajinikanth's second collaboration with Pa Ranjith. They had previously joined hands for Kabali which proved to be a major commercial success. As such, fans are bound to have high expectations from this one. Kaala hits screens on June 7, 2018.

On a related note, this is a busy time for Rajinikanth. Besides Kaala, he also has 2.0 in his kitty. It is a sci-fi thriller and has been directed by S Shankar.

A sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Endhiran, it also has Amy Jackson and Bollywood's resident 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar in the lead. Its shoot is over, however, the release date has not been finalised yet.

So, do you think Huma will be able to impress fans with her performance in Kaala? Comments, please!