 »   »   »  Huma Qureshi Says That Rajinikath Loves Talking About His Time As A Bus Conductor

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi will soon be seen playing the female lead opposite Tamil star Rajinikanth in Kaala. And, as expected, she is quite excited about being a part of the eagerly-awaited film. During a recent chat with PTI, Huma said that she has a pretty meaty role in Kaala and her performance will click with the audience.

"It is a quintessential Rajinikanth film but at the same time, it is not a film where women are seen in just accessory roles, where you are just singing and dancing and looking pretty. They are doing a lot more from a performance point of view. When you see the film, I promise you won't be disappointed," she added.

Speaking about working with 'Thalaiva', Huma said that it was a great learning experience for her. She went on to add that Rajini loves talking about the time he used to work as a bus conductor and is a humble person.

"What I found out about Rajini sir is that he is such a spiritual person, he is so simple. Sometimes, you think the person's image is what he is, but he is far from it. He talks fondly about his past, his journey of becoming an actor from a bus conductor," added the actress.

She plays the role of Rajini's ex-lover and her chemistry with the Superstar is bound to be a highlight of the film.

In case you did not know, Kaala is a crime-drama and has been directed by Pa Ranjith. In it, Rajini essays the role of a gangster/don who fights for the rights of his people. The film also has Bollywood actor Nana Patekar and Eshwari Rao in key roles.

Kaala is slated to hit the screens on June 7, 2018. However, it might not release in Karnataka because of Rajini's remarks on the Cauvery dispute. Recently, the Karnataka distributor had 'voluntarily' decided against releasing the film in the State. As such, it remains to be seen whether Kaala is able to keep its date with movie buffs in Karnataka.