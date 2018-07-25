 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 July 25 Preview: Mumtaz Throws A Tantrum And Breaks Down!

The Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is arguably the hottest and the most popular show on TV today. Just like the highly successful first season, the current one too features some shocking twists and an interesting mix of participants. However, unlike its predecessor, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is completely unhinged and unpredictable. In fact, during one of the earlier episodes, we even saw a lip-lock between the Bengali lady Aishwarya Dutta and Janani. Now, it seems that the shock value associated with the show is going to reach new heights.

The latest promo from the July 25, 2018, episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 has been released and it is quite intense. In it, Mumtaz can be seen getting into an argument with some of her fellow contestants. While the exact the reason for her latest tantrum is not clear, it seems that something related to a task is responsible for it. Towards the end of the promo, she can be heard exclaiming that no one seems to be understanding her 'pain'.

Interestingly, Mumtaz is no stranger to controversy. Yesterday (July 23, 2018) she had a showdown with Janani and this created a buzz amongst the fans. Some time ago, she had even gone to the extent of removing her mic and breaking a fundamental rule. She had once even gotten into an argument with Nithya over the distribution of some tasks. As such, she truly is a drama queen who is leaving no stone unturned to make life difficult for the others.

Interestingly, the show is slowly but surely heading towards the business end and things are bound to get really exciting soon. Sweethearts Yashika and Aishwarya are still on top of their game. At the same time, Thadi Balaji and Shariq too are grabbing attention. All in all, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is still anything but predictable!