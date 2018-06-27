English
 Imaikkaa Nodigal Trailer: Nayanthara's Latest Promises To Be A Dark Thriller

Imaikkaa Nodigal Trailer: Nayanthara's Latest Promises To Be A Dark Thriller

    Last year, the much-loved Nayanthara delivered a strong performance in the hard-hitting Aramm and left the fans asking for more. The film revolved around the sensitive issue of water scarcity and featured the actress in the role of a collector. As expected, she did full justice to the role and proved that she is the undisputed 'Thalaivi' of Kollywood.

    Now, Nayanthara is gearing up for the release of her next big Kollywood release Imaikkaa Nodigal. The film's trailer was released today(June 27, 2018). And, as expected it is quite good. The trailer has a dark and intense feel it and is not meant for the faint-hearted. It begins with Anurag Kashyap redefining the meaning of 'sadistic' with his scary act. The Bollywood director plays the role of a killer in Imaikkaa Nodigal and he seems to have done full justice to the role. The trailer suggests that the film will feature Nayan in a mean and intense new avatar. She might even have some action scenes in this thriller. One can also expect her showdown with Anurag Kashyap to be quite massy.

    Nayanthara

    Imaikkaa Nodigal also features actress Raashi Khanna and young star Atharvaa in the lead. Judging by the trailer, their track will be an integral part of the plot. The film also has Vijay Sethupathi in a guest role. The noted actor plays Nayan's on-screen husband. Seeing him share screen space with his Naanum Rowdy Dhaan co-star will be a treat for the fans.

    Interestingly, this is busy time for Nayanthara. Besides Imaikkaa Nodigal, she also has Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Vishwasam in her kitty. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a period film and will see her act alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah. On the other hand, Vishwasam is a Siva directorial and features 'Thala' Ajith in the lead. It is touted to be a commercial entertainer and is slated to hit the screens this Diwali.

    So, did you like the trailer of Imaikkaa Nodigal? Let us know your views in the space below.

