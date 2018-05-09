 »   »   » Up And Close With Shaylee Krishen, Heroine Of Santosh Sivan’s Sin!

Can you shed some light upon your role in Sin?

I am doing the central character in Sin, who has been kept captive by a cruel king who wants to marry her. She has never seen the outside world and the beauty. But, she later elopes from the captivity and lands up in a forest where she gets to see some never seen before sights. It is a character with so many shades as she is quite ignorant about how the outside world looks like her. There is an innocent girl in her, a fighter in her and much more.

How did you land up with a role in a Santosh Sivan Film?

Ravi Varman sir, who is also a much acclaimed cinematographer, had clicked a few pictures of mine for a film that he was to direct. In fact, meeting Ravi sir was the turning point of my career. If I hadn't met that person, the things wouldn't be the same.

Santosh Sivan sir has been in search for a new heroine for this film and couldn't find the right person even after 6 months into audition. It was then that Ravi Varman sir got to know about the same. He send a few pictures of mine to Santosh Sir and he was impressed with those. He called me the very next day and signed me up for the role.

Working With Santosh Sivan..

Truly an amazing experience. The advices that he gave are meant forever and he is such a confidence booster. It is a fact that I was a bit under-confident initially, especially regarding my looks. In fact, it took me close to 1 week to go and meet him in person since I was scared initially. Over the phone, I told him that I don't look the same in real and then he said that he doesn't care how I looked in real and his film's character is what he had seen in the pictures.

When I met Santosh Sivan sir and read the complete script of the film, I got to know that the character is like an epitome of beauty and it further scared me. Moreover, Santosh sir said that he doesn't want any make-up on me. On the very first day, after the first shot, he called and when I saw myself and how I looked on screen, I was just awestruck.

He boosted my confidence a lot and he, despite being such a big celebrity, won't command but would humbly ask you to do things during the filming. His politeness and humbleness are unmatchable. The confidence that he has in the artist is incredible and that comes only when one knows his craft well. His confidence on me helped me do a better job.

About Javed Jaffery...

Javed sir is doing an important role in the film. He was really nice, again a humble person despite being such a popular figure. In real life too, he does comical things and keeps us entertained throughout. During the breaks, he used to crack jokes and make fun of me and it was indeed an entertaining experience.