 »   »   »  Is Aishwarya Rai A Part Of Rajinikanth Starrer 2.0? The Director Reveals The Interesting Details!

In Enthiran

In Enthiran, which had hit the theatres in the year 2010, Aishwarya Rai had played the role of the leading lady. She essayed the character of Sana, who is the fiance of Vaseegaran, the protagonist of the film.

The Actress Performance

Aishwarya Rai's performance as the leading lady was one of the major highlights of the movie and her character had great prominence in the movie, which revolved around three main characters namely Vaseegaran, Sana and Chitti.

The Rumours Surrounding 2.0

Meanwhile, rumours were doing the rounds regarding Aishwarya Rai's association with 2.0. Unconfirmed reports were doing the rounds that Aishwarya Rai might be seen essaying a cameo role in 2.0 as well and the audiences were eager to know more about the same.

What The Director Has To Say!

In the interview, Shankar opened up that Aishwarya Rai's character Sana is a part of the script of 2.0 but at the same time, the film won't have her visual presence. It has been mentioned that her character will have reference in 2.0