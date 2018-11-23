English
 »   »   »  Is Aishwarya Rai A Part Of Rajinikanth Starrer 2.0? The Director Reveals The Interesting Details!

Is Aishwarya Rai A Part Of Rajinikanth Starrer 2.0? The Director Reveals The Interesting Details!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The big wait surrounding 2.0 is slowly coming to an end, with the Rajinikanth starrer, directed by film-maker Shankar all set to take over the big screens by the end of this month. The talks surrounding the film are hugely positive and the movie is sure to set the box office on fire. There are whole lot of suspense factors revolving the film, which has left the audiences guessing about the storyline, rest of the star cast and more. In a recent interview with Behindwoods, director Shankar cleared the air on one such doubt in the minds of the audiences and that was regarding Aishwarya Rai's presence in the project. Read on to know more..

    In Enthiran

    In Enthiran, which had hit the theatres in the year 2010, Aishwarya Rai had played the role of the leading lady. She essayed the character of Sana, who is the fiance of Vaseegaran, the protagonist of the film.

    The Actress Performance

    Aishwarya Rai's performance as the leading lady was one of the major highlights of the movie and her character had great prominence in the movie, which revolved around three main characters namely Vaseegaran, Sana and Chitti.

    The Rumours Surrounding 2.0

    Meanwhile, rumours were doing the rounds regarding Aishwarya Rai's association with 2.0. Unconfirmed reports were doing the rounds that Aishwarya Rai might be seen essaying a cameo role in 2.0 as well and the audiences were eager to know more about the same.

    What The Director Has To Say!

    In the interview, Shankar opened up that Aishwarya Rai's character Sana is a part of the script of 2.0 but at the same time, the film won't have her visual presence. It has been mentioned that her character will have reference in 2.0

    Read more about: aishwarya rai rajinikanth 2 0
    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 11:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 23, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue