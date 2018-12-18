 »   »   »  Is This The Storyline Of Rajinikanth-Karthik Subbaraj Team's Petta Movie?

Rajinikanth's Character

Well, till now, nothing much has been revealed about Rajinikanth's character in the film. Going by one of the songs, it has been assumed that Rajinikanth will be seen essaying a character named Kaali in the film. He is also expected to be seen in two different get-ups.

Sasikumar's Character

As you all know, popular actor-director Sasikumar is also a part of Petta. Most recently, the makers of the film had come up with the character poster of the movie and it was revealed that Sasikumar will be seen essaying a character named Maalik in the film.

Is This The Main Plot?

According to a report by popular YouTube Channel Valai Pechu, sources have stated that the core storyline of Petta revolves around Hindu-Muslim bond and the movie will talk strongly about their bonding. Report suggests that the film will feature Rajinikanth's family as Hindus and Sasikumar's family as Muslims and the movie will talk about their bonding.

The Huge Star Cast

Well, there has been no official confirmation or announcement regarding the storyline yet. As you all know, the film will feature a long list of actors including Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha, Samuthirakkani, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others. Let us wait for the grand arrival of the film in the theatres to know more.