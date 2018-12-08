 »   »   »  Ivanukku Engeyo Macham Irukku Full Movie Leaked Online To Download On The Very First Day Of Its Rele

Mixed Reviews For The Movie

Ivanukku Engayo Macham Irukku has opened to mixed reviews in the theatres. The audiences have seemingly loved the comedy elements of the film in it. However, the over dosage of adult elements have been pointed out as one of the major issues.

Controversies

Well, Ivanukku Engeyo Macham Irukku gained popularity with the release of the first teaser of the movie. In fact, the teaser raised a few eyebrows for the excess of adult elements. However, the film promised to be a movie staying true to the genre.

Leaked online

Ivanukku Engeyo Macham Irukku has been leaked online on the internet. The Vemal starrer is available for free downloading in the site Tamilrockers. Much to the surprise of everyone, the film got leaked on the very first day of its release.

Piracy Hits Kollywood Again

Well, it is not for the first time that a film is being leaked online on the day of its release. Earlier, the 2D version of the big movie 2.0, which hit the theatres in the past week was also leaked online.

Will It Affect The Collections?

The Tamil movies of the recent times belonging to this particular genre have done a decent business at the box office. Ivanukku Engeyo Macham Irukku is also expected to do a decent business, especially since it received mixed reviews. Now, it has to be seen whether piracy will affect the collections of the movie or not.