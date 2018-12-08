English
Ivanukku Engeyo Macham Irukku Full Movie Leaked Online To Download On The Very First Day Of Its Rele

By Lekhaka
    This week witnessed the arrival of two major Tamil movies and one among them was Ivanukku Engeyo Macham Irukku, the film starring Vemal in the lead role. The movie, which has been directed by AR Murukesh, is in the lines of an adult comedy. Films of this genre are somewhat rare in Tamil cinema even though a few movies falling to this category had hit the theatres recently. Ivanukku Engeyo Macham Irukku did make a surprise entry to the theatres and it got released amidst less hype. But now, there is a shocking news that piracy has hit this film as well. Read on to know more..

    Mixed Reviews For The Movie

    Ivanukku Engayo Macham Irukku has opened to mixed reviews in the theatres. The audiences have seemingly loved the comedy elements of the film in it. However, the over dosage of adult elements have been pointed out as one of the major issues.

    Controversies

    Well, Ivanukku Engeyo Macham Irukku gained popularity with the release of the first teaser of the movie. In fact, the teaser raised a few eyebrows for the excess of adult elements. However, the film promised to be a movie staying true to the genre.

    Leaked online

    Ivanukku Engeyo Macham Irukku has been leaked online on the internet. The Vemal starrer is available for free downloading in the site Tamilrockers. Much to the surprise of everyone, the film got leaked on the very first day of its release.

    Piracy Hits Kollywood Again

    Well, it is not for the first time that a film is being leaked online on the day of its release. Earlier, the 2D version of the big movie 2.0, which hit the theatres in the past week was also leaked online.

    Will It Affect The Collections?

    The Tamil movies of the recent times belonging to this particular genre have done a decent business at the box office. Ivanukku Engeyo Macham Irukku is also expected to do a decent business, especially since it received mixed reviews. Now, it has to be seen whether piracy will affect the collections of the movie or not.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 8, 2018, 13:20 [IST]
