 »   »   »  The Iron Lady First Look: Nithya Menen Plays J Jayalalithaa In This Ambitious Biopic

    It is an open secret that the much-loved and graceful Niytha Menen is one of the most popular and successful actresses in South cinema today. The powerhouse performer enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her classy looks, balanced personality and warm nature. During her illustrious career, she has worked in quite a few well-received films and proved that she belongs to the 'big league'. She has also worked with several young heartthrobs and this has worked wonders for her.

    At present, she has the highly ambitious The Iron Lady in her kitty. The film revolves around the life of the former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa and has created a buzz amongst the fans. Today(December 5, 2018), on the occasion of Amma's second death anniversary, the first look poster of Iron Lady has been released and it is quite good.

    The Iron Lady

    Nithya seems to have carried off the look quite well and made an impact big time. Her graceful body language ups the recall value of the poster in a big way.

    In case you did not know, The Iron Lady is an A Priyadhaarshini directorial and has been produced by Papertale Pictures. The film is going to highlight how Jayalalithaa became one of Tamil Nadu's most revolutionary leaders.

