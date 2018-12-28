English
 »   »   »  Kaadhal Sandhya Found Her Role In Simbu’s Vallavan ‘Disappointing’ For This Unexpected Reason

Kaadhal Sandhya Found Her Role In Simbu’s Vallavan ‘Disappointing’ For This Unexpected Reason

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The lovely Kaadhal Sandhya is one of the most talented stars in the Tamil film industry. The elegant lady enjoys a strong fan following courtesy her charming personality, elegant screen presence, bindass nature and sincere performances. During her career, she has acted in quite a few popular films such as Velli Thirai and Kannamoochi Yenada and this has helped her grow as a performer. Now, here is some surprising news for her fans.

    During a recent chat with her Behindwoods, Kaadhal Sandhya spoke about her 2006 release Vallavan and revealed why he had refrained from talking about the film when it hit the screens. She said that her changed a lot and had turned out to be different.

    Sandhya

    She went on to add that she found her entire role to be quite disappointing.

    "They did not shoot the film in the way the story was narrated to me. The story was totally contrasting from what I saw in the final version of the film. At least, my portions were different. It changed quite a lot. I was narrated a different story, and it got little changed while we shot, and the final version was even more different. I was completely disappointed with that role," she said.

    Vallavan was directed by Simbu and featured him in the titular role. It also had Nayanthara in the lead.

    Read more about: kaadhal sandhya
    Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 17:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 28, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue