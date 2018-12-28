 »   »   »  Kaadhal Sandhya Found Her Role In Simbu’s Vallavan ‘Disappointing’ For This Unexpected Reason

The lovely Kaadhal Sandhya is one of the most talented stars in the Tamil film industry. The elegant lady enjoys a strong fan following courtesy her charming personality, elegant screen presence, bindass nature and sincere performances. During her career, she has acted in quite a few popular films such as Velli Thirai and Kannamoochi Yenada and this has helped her grow as a performer. Now, here is some surprising news for her fans.

During a recent chat with her Behindwoods, Kaadhal Sandhya spoke about her 2006 release Vallavan and revealed why he had refrained from talking about the film when it hit the screens. She said that her changed a lot and had turned out to be different.

She went on to add that she found her entire role to be quite disappointing.

"They did not shoot the film in the way the story was narrated to me. The story was totally contrasting from what I saw in the final version of the film. At least, my portions were different. It changed quite a lot. I was narrated a different story, and it got little changed while we shot, and the final version was even more different. I was completely disappointed with that role," she said.

Vallavan was directed by Simbu and featured him in the titular role. It also had Nayanthara in the lead.