 »   »   »  Kaala: 5 Biggest Takeaways From The Trailer Of Rajinikanth's Gangster-Drama

Rajinikanth eagerly-awaited Kaala is arguably the biggest release of the year. Touted to be a gangster-drama, it has created quite as buzz amongst fans thanks to its intense teaser and the Superstar's brand new avatar. 'Thalaiva' essays the role of a don/gangster in Kaala and will be seen in a 'desi' get-up.
Produced by actor-producer Dhanush, the film marks the second collaboration between Rajini and Ranjith. The two had previously joined hands for the commercially successful Kabali and fans are bound to have high expectations from Kaala. Slated to hit screens on June 7, 2018, Kaala also features Bollywood star Huma Qureshi and veteran actor Nana Patekar in the lead. Huma plays Rajini's lover while the Bommalattam actor essays the role of a powerful politician.
On Monday(May 28, 2018), the makers of Kaala released its official trailer and made the wait for it even more difficult. The nearly 90-second-long trailer clicked with fans, and went viral in no time. Everything about the trailer is perfect and indicates that Kaala will be a treat for all and sundry. Here is a quick look at the biggest takeaways from the Kaala trailer.
Kaala Has Strong Social And Political Undertones
Unlike some of Rajini's previous films, Kaala is not going to be a mere commercial entertainer. The trailer suggests, that it will touch upon how the oppressed need to unite in order to bring down those who are mighty and corrupt. The film will also highlight how some communities treat their land as an integral part of their very identity and not a mere resource.
Nana Patekar Will Be A Scene Stealer
Bollywood star Nana Patekar plays the villain in Kaala. And, if the trailer is anything to go by, he has a pretty meaty role in the film. He plays the role of an influential politician and he seems to have done justice to the character. His cold and calculated body language establishes him as the perfect foil to the caring and lively Kaala.
Kaala May Remind Fans Of A Bygone Era
Judging by the trailer, Kaala's love life will be an integral part of the film and Rajini will get the opportunity to channel his inner 'lover boy' once again. The superstar's lively chemistry with his on-screen leading ladies (Huma and Eeshwari Rao)is bound to be add a new dimension to the narrative. Back in the day, Rajini was quite popular for his jovial brand of romance and Kaala could serve as a good throwback to the era gone by.
Kaala Is No Kabali
Contrary to earlier speculation, Kaala does not seem to be similar to Kabali. In Kabali, Rajini played the role of an ageing don who is haunted by the 'loss' of his family as he tries to rebuild his life. However, in Kaala he plays the role of a happy family man who fights for the rights of his people. As such, the stakes in Kaala are a lot higher.
Kaala Features Realistic Action Scenes
The Kaala trailer suggests that the film will feature several action sequences. However, the fight scenes are unlikely OTT and cartoonish. On the contrary, one can expect them to be quite realistic and intense.
