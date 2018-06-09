 »   »   »  Kaala Box Office Collection: Second Only To Kabali In Telugu Speaking Regions!

A Fantastic Opening In AP/TS Box Office

According to a recent report by Times Of India, Kaala was released across 600 screens across AP and TS and reportedly, the movie has fetched approximately 7 Crores from AP and Telangana on in its very 1st day.



Kabali's Collections

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's previous release Kabali, which had hit theatres a couple of years back had an equally big release. According to the report, Kabali had fetched approximately 12.4 Crores on its opening day in AP/TS.



Kaala Is The Second Best

Kabali still holds the record for the best opening for a Rajinikanth starrer. The reports also suggest that Kaala has now turned to register the second best opening for a Rajinikanth starrer. The report has also added that Kaala has received 5 Crores as distributor share on its very first day.



Positive Reports For Kaala

Well, the reports have been largely positive for Kaala. The film has registered a good opening in Tamil Nadu and Kerala as well. Going by the reports, Kaala is expected to set the box office on fire in the upcoming days.

