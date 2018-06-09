English
Kaala Box Office Collection: Second Only To Kabali In Telugu Speaking Regions!

    Kaala, the big movie of the month has satisfied the big expectations of the audiences. Although initial reports had suggested that opening day collections weren't at par with the collections of previous Rajinikanth movies, Kaala has still managed to garner a big opening.

    Moreover, Kaala has made a big release in the Telugu speaking regions as well. The Telugu dubbed version of Kaala, released on June 07, 2018 and the movie was rightly expected to fetch a big opening. As expected, Kaala has garnered a fine opening in the theatres across Telugu speaking regions. Read Kaala box office report to know more about the same.

    A Fantastic Opening In AP/TS Box Office

    According to a recent report by Times Of India, Kaala was released across 600 screens across AP and TS and reportedly, the movie has fetched approximately 7 Crores from AP and Telangana on in its very 1st day.

    Kabali's Collections

    Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's previous release Kabali, which had hit theatres a couple of years back had an equally big release. According to the report, Kabali had fetched approximately 12.4 Crores on its opening day in AP/TS.

    Kaala Is The Second Best

    Kabali still holds the record for the best opening for a Rajinikanth starrer. The reports also suggest that Kaala has now turned to register the second best opening for a Rajinikanth starrer. The report has also added that Kaala has received 5 Crores as distributor share on its very first day.

    Positive Reports For Kaala

    Well, the reports have been largely positive for Kaala. The film has registered a good opening in Tamil Nadu and Kerala as well. Going by the reports, Kaala is expected to set the box office on fire in the upcoming days.


    Kaala, has been directed by Pa. Ranjith and the film markes his second association with superstar Rajinikanth. Kaala has been rated higher than Kabali by the audiences. Apart from Rajinikanth, Kaala also features Samuthirakkani, Huma Qureshi, Easwari Rao etc., in important roles.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 9, 2018, 16:12 [IST]
