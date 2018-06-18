 »   »   »  Kaala Box Office Collections: The Film Crosses Another Milestone!

Kaala In Chennai

Earlier, reports had surfaced regarding the opening day collections of Kaala. It was reported that the Rajinikanth starrer had made a phenomenal opening in the Chennai city, with the film having fetched 1.76 Crores and thus beating the day 1 collections of the Vijay starrer Mersal.

The 10-Crore Mark

Now, it has been confirmed that Kaala has crossed a major milestone at the Chennai box office. According to a tweet sent out by trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the Rajinikanth starrer has joined the coveted 10 Crore gross club at the Chennai box office.

Third Film Of Rajinikanth

At the same time, Kaala has turned out to be the third film of Rajinikanth to cross the 10-Crore mark at the Chennai box office. Rajinikanth's previous big release Kabali had crossed the mark and continues to be the top grossing Tamil movie in Chennai. Earlier, Rajinikanth's Enthiran had also crossed the big mark.

Total Collections

Earlier, it was revealed that Kaala had crossed the 100-Crore mark at the worldwide box office. If reports are to be believed, the film did a fine business in the second weekend as well. The upcoming weekdays will be crucial for the movie. Moreover, Jayam Ravi's much awaited film Tik Tik Tik will be hitting the theatres this week and it will be an exciting competition to watch out for at the Tamil Nadu box office.