 »   »   »  Kaala Box Office Collections: The Film Crosses Another Milestone!

Rajinikanth starrer Kaala has won the acceptance of the critics and the audiences alike. The film, directed by Pa Ranjith, is quite different from the movies of the superstar in the recent times and in Kaala, one could see the actor in Rajinikanth ruling the roost.
Kaala, had hit the theatres on June 07, 2018, and it opened amidst the huge amount of expectations bestowed on it. Now, Kaala has successfully entered the second week of its run in the theatres across the globe and rightly, the film has crossed yet another major milestone in the due course of its run. Read Kaala box office collection report to know more about the new achievement of Kaala.
Kaala In Chennai
Earlier, reports had surfaced regarding the opening day collections of Kaala. It was reported that the Rajinikanth starrer had made a phenomenal opening in the Chennai city, with the film having fetched 1.76 Crores and thus beating the day 1 collections of the Vijay starrer Mersal.
The 10-Crore Mark
Now, it has been confirmed that Kaala has crossed a major milestone at the Chennai box office. According to a tweet sent out by trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the Rajinikanth starrer has joined the coveted 10 Crore gross club at the Chennai box office.
Third Film Of Rajinikanth
At the same time, Kaala has turned out to be the third film of Rajinikanth to cross the 10-Crore mark at the Chennai box office. Rajinikanth's previous big release Kabali had crossed the mark and continues to be the top grossing Tamil movie in Chennai. Earlier, Rajinikanth's Enthiran had also crossed the big mark.
Total Collections
Earlier, it was revealed that Kaala had crossed the 100-Crore mark at the worldwide box office. If reports are to be believed, the film did a fine business in the second weekend as well. The upcoming weekdays will be crucial for the movie. Moreover, Jayam Ravi's much awaited film Tik Tik Tik will be hitting the theatres this week and it will be an exciting competition to watch out for at the Tamil Nadu box office.
