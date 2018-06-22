 »   »   »  Kaala Box Office: Is The Rajinikanth Starrer A Hit Or A Flop?

The Pre-release Business

Reportedly, Kaala was made with a budget of above 130 Crores and was undoubtedly one of the most expensive movies of the recent times. According to the reports, the film had made a stunning pre-release business of approximately 230 Crores, including the theatrical and music rights of the movie.

The 100-Crore Mark

According to the early reports, Kaala managed to cross the 100-Crore mark at the worldwide box office and that too, within the 3 days of its run in theatres. But fact remains that Kaala had slowed down in the later days.

In Tamil Nadu

Kaala has done a supreme business in Tamil Nadu, especially in Chennai where it did set an opening day collection record. In fact, the movie also went on to enter the 10-Crore club at the Chennai box office and thus proving its dominance.

Rest Of The Country

In Kerala, the film had a fine opening but it hasn't done a business at par with Kabali, which fetched close to 20 Crores. At the same time, the movie also had to face tight competition from Abrahaminte Santhathikal. According to some of the reports, the film couldn't do a grand business in the Telugu speaking regions as well. Certain reports suggest that the Hindi dubbed version of Kaala managed to fetch approximately 10 Crores so far.

The Overseas Box Office

According to a latest report by IBTimes, Kaala has crossed the 50-Crore mark at the overseas box office. The film has had a decent run in the overseas centres. But, in comparison with Kabali, the collections have been on much the lower side.

The Way Ahead

It has to be seen whether Kaala can go on to cross the 200-Crore mark at the worldwide box office or not. The release of Tik Tik Tik has offered a tougher competition for the movie. Anyhow, it has to be said that much bigger figures were expected from this Rajinikanth starrer, which is truly a well-made film.