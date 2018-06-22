 »   »   »  Kaala Box Office: Is The Rajinikanth Starrer A Hit Or A Flop?

Related Articles
Kaala was rightly one of the much-awaited films of the season as it marked the comeback of India's biggest superstar after a gap of close to 2 years. The film, directed by Pa Ranjith came in with high expectations had opened to extremely good reviews from the critics and the movie in fact, is one of the best movies of Rajinikanth to have come out in the recent times. High hopes and expectations were bestowed on the box office performances of the film as well. As expected, the film that hit the theatres on June 07, 2018 had a perfect kick-start at the box office.
The Pre-release Business
Reportedly, Kaala was made with a budget of above 130 Crores and was undoubtedly one of the most expensive movies of the recent times. According to the reports, the film had made a stunning pre-release business of approximately 230 Crores, including the theatrical and music rights of the movie.
The 100-Crore Mark
According to the early reports, Kaala managed to cross the 100-Crore mark at the worldwide box office and that too, within the 3 days of its run in theatres. But fact remains that Kaala had slowed down in the later days.
In Tamil Nadu
Kaala has done a supreme business in Tamil Nadu, especially in Chennai where it did set an opening day collection record. In fact, the movie also went on to enter the 10-Crore club at the Chennai box office and thus proving its dominance.
Rest Of The Country
In Kerala, the film had a fine opening but it hasn't done a business at par with Kabali, which fetched close to 20 Crores. At the same time, the movie also had to face tight competition from Abrahaminte Santhathikal. According to some of the reports, the film couldn't do a grand business in the Telugu speaking regions as well. Certain reports suggest that the Hindi dubbed version of Kaala managed to fetch approximately 10 Crores so far.
The Overseas Box Office
According to a latest report by IBTimes, Kaala has crossed the 50-Crore mark at the overseas box office. The film has had a decent run in the overseas centres. But, in comparison with Kabali, the collections have been on much the lower side.
The Way Ahead
It has to be seen whether Kaala can go on to cross the 200-Crore mark at the worldwide box office or not. The release of Tik Tik Tik has offered a tougher competition for the movie. Anyhow, it has to be said that much bigger figures were expected from this Rajinikanth starrer, which is truly a well-made film.
